Supreme Court Greenlights Controversial Immigration Raids in California

The U.S. Supreme Court endorsed President Donald Trump's strict immigration enforcement strategy by approving raids in Southern California that target individuals for deportation based on race or language. This decision, criticized by liberal justices as discriminatory, enables federal agents to act without 'reasonable suspicion' of illegality.

California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the court's ruling, labeling it as the initiation of a 'parade of racial terror.' The decision comes amid escalating deportation efforts by Trump's administration, prompting protests in Los Angeles and the deployment of military troops to suppress unrest, which state officials deemed inappropriate.

Despite legal challenges, the administration vowed to continue its aggressive raids, prompting concern among Latino communities. Legal experts and civil rights advocates warn that the ruling could lead to racial profiling, while officials defend the actions as necessary enforcement of immigration laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)