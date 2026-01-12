India's Historic PSLV-C62 Launch: Pioneering Indian Pvt Firm Joins Space Race

In a landmark achievement, India's PSLV-C62 mission successfully launched 16 satellites, including the Anvesha/EOS-N1, into a sun-synchronous polar orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, spearheading the country's 2026 space endeavors. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), alongside NewSpace India Limited, carried out this ambitious mission, the ninth of its kind focusing on Earth observation satellites.

Remarkably, for the first time in history, a single Indian private enterprise, Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space, contributed seven satellites to the mission. According to Dhruva Space CFO Chaitanya Dora Surapureddy, these satellites, designed for low-data-rate communication, hold potential for amateur radio operators, showcasing the technological innovations emerging from India's private sector.

On December 24, ISRO marked another milestone by launching the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite for AST SpaceMobile from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This mission, featuring the LVM3 rocket's heaviest payload in Low Earth Orbit, highlights ISRO's expanding capabilities in communication satellite deployment.

