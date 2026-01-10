Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks US Deportation Move Amid Outcry

A federal judge is set to block the Trump administration's attempt to end temporary legal status for thousands of migrants from several countries. This move would have forced migrants to return to their home countries or face deportation. The decision has sparked legal battles and public debate.

Updated: 10-01-2026 02:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has intervened to halt an action by the Trump administration that aimed to revoke temporary legal status for about 10,000 to 12,000 migrants from multiple nations, including Cuba and Haiti. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani announced that she will issue a temporary restraining order that migrant advocates sought after the Department of Homeland Security's decision to terminate all family reunification parole programs.

The revocation would have impacted migrants who entered the U.S. under family reunification initiatives, forcing them to return or face deportation. The government claimed these programs were exploited, allowing unvetted migrants an easy pass into the nation. However, Judge Talwani criticized the lack of legal notice given to the affected individuals, questioning the legality of the abrupt termination.

The case is part of broader legal challenges against the administration's rollback of temporary parole programs created during Biden's era, which have affected hundreds of thousands. Previously, Talwani's effort to block ending these programs was overturned by higher courts. The situation remains a critical controversy in U.S. immigration policy.

