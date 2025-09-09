Russian President Vladimir Putin has honored Army General Valery Gerasimov with the prestigious Order of Courage. Gerasimov, the chief of staff and commander in Ukraine, turned 70 this week and is recognized for his pivotal role in shaping Russia's military strategy.

The award, acknowledging 'courage, bravery, and dedication,' highlights Gerasimov's influence, despite facing an International Criminal Court arrest warrant and U.S. sanctions. His involvement in key operations, including the annexation of Crimea and support in Syria, underscores his strategic importance.

In January 2023, Putin tasked Gerasimov with leading the ongoing Ukraine campaign. Yet, his leadership has sparked controversy, facing sharp criticism for the army's performance during the initial phase of the war.