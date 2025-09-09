Left Menu

Courage Award Amid Controversy: Gerasimov's 70th Birthday Honor

Army General Valery Gerasimov, a key figure in Russia's military strategy and war in Ukraine, received the Order of Courage from President Putin on his 70th birthday. Despite criticism and sanctions, Gerasimov holds a significant role within Russia's military hierarchy, contributing to major strategic operations in recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 04:28 IST
Courage Award Amid Controversy: Gerasimov's 70th Birthday Honor

Russian President Vladimir Putin has honored Army General Valery Gerasimov with the prestigious Order of Courage. Gerasimov, the chief of staff and commander in Ukraine, turned 70 this week and is recognized for his pivotal role in shaping Russia's military strategy.

The award, acknowledging 'courage, bravery, and dedication,' highlights Gerasimov's influence, despite facing an International Criminal Court arrest warrant and U.S. sanctions. His involvement in key operations, including the annexation of Crimea and support in Syria, underscores his strategic importance.

In January 2023, Putin tasked Gerasimov with leading the ongoing Ukraine campaign. Yet, his leadership has sparked controversy, facing sharp criticism for the army's performance during the initial phase of the war.

TRENDING

1
Thailand Braces for Landmark Ruling on Thaksin Shinawatra's Prison Time

Thailand Braces for Landmark Ruling on Thaksin Shinawatra's Prison Time

 Global
2
Thaksin Shinawatra: The Rise, Fall, and Return of a Political Titan

Thaksin Shinawatra: The Rise, Fall, and Return of a Political Titan

 Thailand
3
Indonesia's Ambitious Dairy Cattle Import Plan Faces Challenges

Indonesia's Ambitious Dairy Cattle Import Plan Faces Challenges

 Global
4
Norway's Labor Party Wins with Wealth Tax as Pivotal Issue

Norway's Labor Party Wins with Wealth Tax as Pivotal Issue

 Norway

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025