Left Menu

Thai Tycoon Thaksin Shinawatra Faces Jail Time in Major Court Ruling

Thailand's Supreme Court ruled that billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra must serve one year in jail for unlawfully staying in a hospital's VIP wing. The decision comes after his daughter's sacking as prime minister, marking another blow for the powerful Shinawatra political dynasty that has shaped Thai politics for decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 09:50 IST
Thai Tycoon Thaksin Shinawatra Faces Jail Time in Major Court Ruling
Thaksin Shinawatra

Thailand's Supreme Court has ruled that billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra must serve one year in jail following revelations that his detention in a hospital's VIP wing instead of prison was unauthorized. The court's decision marks a significant setback for a family that has been a dominant force in Thai politics for two decades.

A five-judge panel determined that the extended hospital stay was not solely the responsibility of the attending physicians, suggesting that the embattled political figure, now 76, strategically prolonged his hospital stay. This ruling coincides with a political upheaval for the Shinawatra family, as his daughter Paetongtarn was recently ousted from her prime minister position by the judiciary.

Returning from a 15-year self-imposed exile in 2023, Thaksin was briefly incarcerated before being moved to hospital due to health complaints, causing public suspicion. While his eight-year sentence was commuted to one year by the king, claims of favoritism continued as he was paroled after six months, all spent in hospital. Following recent political turmoil, his party faced further defeat when the government was overthrown by the election of Anutin Charnvirakul as premier, undermining the once-dominant Pheu Thai party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Incident Fuels Tension in Gaza Humanitarian Efforts

Drone Incident Fuels Tension in Gaza Humanitarian Efforts

 Global
2
High-Stakes Battle for Vice Presidency: A Test for Indian Democracy

High-Stakes Battle for Vice Presidency: A Test for Indian Democracy

 India
3
Full Confidence in NDA Nominee CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Bid

Full Confidence in NDA Nominee CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Bid

 India
4
Zupee Unveils Studio, Revolutionizing Entertainment for Bharat

Zupee Unveils Studio, Revolutionizing Entertainment for Bharat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025