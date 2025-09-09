Ukrainian Drone Attack Results in Fatality in Russian City of Sochi

In a deadly escalation of hostilities, a man lost his life following a Ukrainian drone strike on the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi, regional authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The victim was reportedly in his car when debris from the drone, destroyed by Russian defense, struck, leading to a fatal accident in Sochi's Adler district, as stated by Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev on Telegram.

Russian air defense reportedly took down a total of 31 Ukrainian drones overnight, 15 of which fell over the Black Sea, although reports remain unverified and there has been no immediate response from Ukrainian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)