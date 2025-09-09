Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Attack Results in Fatality in Russian City of Sochi

A Ukrainian drone strike overnight in the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi resulted in the death of a man, with additional damage to six residential houses. The Russian defense ministry reported the destruction of 31 Ukrainian drones, including 15 over the Black Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:01 IST
Ukrainian Drone Attack Results in Fatality in Russian City of Sochi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a deadly escalation of hostilities, a man lost his life following a Ukrainian drone strike on the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi, regional authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The victim was reportedly in his car when debris from the drone, destroyed by Russian defense, struck, leading to a fatal accident in Sochi's Adler district, as stated by Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev on Telegram.

Russian air defense reportedly took down a total of 31 Ukrainian drones overnight, 15 of which fell over the Black Sea, although reports remain unverified and there has been no immediate response from Ukrainian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Confident in CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory

NDA Confident in CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory

 India
2
Sudeva FC Clinches Climate Cup 2025 in Thrilling Penalty Showdown

Sudeva FC Clinches Climate Cup 2025 in Thrilling Penalty Showdown

 India
3
Union Minister Defends VP Candidate Amidst Strong BJP Support

Union Minister Defends VP Candidate Amidst Strong BJP Support

 India
4
ETHICON 2025 Illuminates Ethics as Core Capital for BFSI Industry

ETHICON 2025 Illuminates Ethics as Core Capital for BFSI Industry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025