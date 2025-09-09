Heightened Tensions: Israel Issues Full Gaza City Evacuation
The Israeli military has called for the complete evacuation of Gaza City as it prepares to expand its military operations. Israel claims Hamas uses high-rise buildings for military purposes, leading to the demolition of 30 structures so far. Prime Minister Netanyahu plans to eliminate 50 such buildings.
Amid escalating conflict, the Israeli military has issued a directive for the complete evacuation of Gaza City. This call comes as a precursor to an expanded military operation targeting the northern sector of Gaza, marking a significant step in the ongoing tensions.
On the same day, Defence Minister Israel Katz announced the demolition of 30 high-rise buildings in Gaza. These structures are allegedly used by Hamas for military infrastructure, further fueling Israel's aggressive strategy in the region.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has outlined plans to dismantle at least 50 'towers of terror'. This operation aims to neutralize facilities purportedly utilized by Hamas, reflecting Israel's hardened stance amid ongoing hostilities.
