Left Menu

Heightened Tensions: Israel Issues Full Gaza City Evacuation

The Israeli military has called for the complete evacuation of Gaza City as it prepares to expand its military operations. Israel claims Hamas uses high-rise buildings for military purposes, leading to the demolition of 30 structures so far. Prime Minister Netanyahu plans to eliminate 50 such buildings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:46 IST
Heightened Tensions: Israel Issues Full Gaza City Evacuation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating conflict, the Israeli military has issued a directive for the complete evacuation of Gaza City. This call comes as a precursor to an expanded military operation targeting the northern sector of Gaza, marking a significant step in the ongoing tensions.

On the same day, Defence Minister Israel Katz announced the demolition of 30 high-rise buildings in Gaza. These structures are allegedly used by Hamas for military infrastructure, further fueling Israel's aggressive strategy in the region.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has outlined plans to dismantle at least 50 'towers of terror'. This operation aims to neutralize facilities purportedly utilized by Hamas, reflecting Israel's hardened stance amid ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi's Commitment Amid Punjab's Worst Flood Disaster

PM Modi's Commitment Amid Punjab's Worst Flood Disaster

 India
2
Dior's Shanghai Branch Faces Penalty Over Data Leaks

Dior's Shanghai Branch Faces Penalty Over Data Leaks

 China
3
Odisha's Strategic Move: Pivoting Broken Rice for Ethanol Production

Odisha's Strategic Move: Pivoting Broken Rice for Ethanol Production

 India
4
Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating Five Years of Solar Excellence

Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating Five Years of Solar Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025