Heightened Tensions: Israel Issues Full Gaza City Evacuation

Amid escalating conflict, the Israeli military has issued a directive for the complete evacuation of Gaza City. This call comes as a precursor to an expanded military operation targeting the northern sector of Gaza, marking a significant step in the ongoing tensions.

On the same day, Defence Minister Israel Katz announced the demolition of 30 high-rise buildings in Gaza. These structures are allegedly used by Hamas for military infrastructure, further fueling Israel's aggressive strategy in the region.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has outlined plans to dismantle at least 50 'towers of terror'. This operation aims to neutralize facilities purportedly utilized by Hamas, reflecting Israel's hardened stance amid ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)