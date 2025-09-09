Sri Lanka's Supreme Court Paves Way for End of Presidential Perks

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has cleared the path for parliament to enact a bill that would strip former presidents and their widows of special privileges. The court's decision, read aloud by Speaker Jagath Wickremaratna, confirms the bill's constitutionality and permits its passage by a simple majority.

Parliamentary debate on the bill is set to commence, with proponents aiming to halt provisions such as official housing, allowances, and transport for five former presidents and one widow. The move, initiated in July, targets the repeal of the Presidents' Entitlement Act of 1986.

A petition challenging the bill's legality, filed by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party, was dismissed by the Supreme Court. The ruling party argues that eliminating these entitlements addresses financial strain on national resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)