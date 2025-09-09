Left Menu

Mysterious Incident Strikes Gaza Aid Flotilla in Tunisia

An activist flotilla aiming to deliver aid to Gaza experienced an incident involving a suspected drone strike while docked in Tunisia. The Global Sumud Flotilla asserts their boat was hit, causing a fire. Tunisian authorities refute drone involvement and are investigating the fire in a life jacket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

An aid flotilla delivering supplies to Gaza reported an attack on one of its vessels, docked in Tunisia. Allegedly struck by a drone, the Global Sumud Flotilla's 'Family Boat' caught fire, though no injuries occurred.

Tunisia's government, however, denies drone involvement, attributing the fire to a compromised life jacket. An investigation is in progress to determine the cause. The incident did not deter the flotilla's mission.

This event underscores the ongoing tensions surrounding aid deliveries to Gaza. A scheduled press conference in Tunis will further address the situation. Calls for comments from Israeli officials remain unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

