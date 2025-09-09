Mysterious Incident Strikes Gaza Aid Flotilla in Tunisia

An aid flotilla delivering supplies to Gaza reported an attack on one of its vessels, docked in Tunisia. Allegedly struck by a drone, the Global Sumud Flotilla's 'Family Boat' caught fire, though no injuries occurred.

Tunisia's government, however, denies drone involvement, attributing the fire to a compromised life jacket. An investigation is in progress to determine the cause. The incident did not deter the flotilla's mission.

This event underscores the ongoing tensions surrounding aid deliveries to Gaza. A scheduled press conference in Tunis will further address the situation. Calls for comments from Israeli officials remain unanswered.

