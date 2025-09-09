In Memoriam: Brave Soldiers Honored in Kulgam Encounter Tribute
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah paid respects to Subedar Perbhat Gaur and Lance Naik Narender Sindhu, who were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam. The leaders honored their courage and affirmed support for the families, while acknowledging the soldiers' ultimate sacrifice.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid heartfelt tributes to Subedar Perbhat Gaur and Lance Naik Narender Sindhu, two soldiers who lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists. The solemn ceremony at the Army's Chinar Corps headquarters in Srinagar was attended by several dignitaries.
The tragic encounter unfolded in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam district, triggered by a security operation based on intelligence about terrorist presence. Two terrorists, including a suspect believed to be a Pakistani national, were also killed in the clash that claimed the lives of two brave soldiers and injured an Army Major.
Abdullah emphasized the government's commitment to supporting the bereaved families of martyrs, while Lt Governor Sinha praised the soldiers' indomitable spirit. The grief-stricken families were assured unwavering support from the nation during this difficult time.
ALSO READ
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Assures Flood Relief in Jammu
Daring Encounter in Kulgam: Two Terrorists Down, Soldiers Injured
Deadly Encounter in Kashmir: Terrorists Clash with Security Forces
AIIMS Awantipora Set for Full Operation by Next Year: Omar Abdullah
BJP Slams Omar Abdullah for National Emblem Remarks at Hazratbal