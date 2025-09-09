Hong Kong Landmark Ruling: A Victory for LGBTQ+ Parental Rights

A landmark ruling in Hong Kong has recognized the parental rights of a lesbian couple whose son was born through reciprocal in vitro fertilisation. Judge Russell Coleman's decision represents a significant advancement for the LGBTQ+ movement in a city that does not officially support same-sex marriages.

The case involves B and R, who underwent IVF in South Africa in 2020. Despite marrying there, only B was initially recognized as the boy's mother on his Hong Kong birth certificate. Judge Coleman found certain parts of Hong Kong's Parent and Child Ordinance too restrictive, affirming their constitutional rights.

As Hong Kong debates evolving policies on same-sex partnerships, the ruling signals potential shifts in societal norms and legal recognition. However, fierce opposition remains in the legislature, posing challenges for future reforms.

