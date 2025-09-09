A City Under Siege: The Humanitarian Crisis in Al-Fashir

As the siege intensifies around al-Fashir by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, escapees reveal harrowing tales of constant shelling and violence. The dire situation has forced many to consume animal feed to survive in a city beleaguered by war.

Last week, a U.N. fact-finding mission reported crimes against humanity by the RSF in al-Fashir, the Sudanese army's last stronghold in Darfur. Escapee Dar al-Salam Hamed described aggressive searches and robbery by RSF soldiers on their perilous journey.

The United Nations considers the war between the RSF and the army as the world's worst humanitarian disaster, with famine and violence spreading. As nearly 500,000 have fled since May 2024, those remaining find themselves in a worsening nightmare.

(With inputs from agencies.)