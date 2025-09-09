Left Menu

A City Under Siege: The Humanitarian Crisis in Al-Fashir

Al-Fashir, a city under siege by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), faces severe humanitarian crises, including famine and war crimes. The U.N. reports a dire situation with rising food costs and violence against civilians. Many are trapped, unable to afford the dangerous escape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:10 IST
A City Under Siege: The Humanitarian Crisis in Al-Fashir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the siege intensifies around al-Fashir by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, escapees reveal harrowing tales of constant shelling and violence. The dire situation has forced many to consume animal feed to survive in a city beleaguered by war.

Last week, a U.N. fact-finding mission reported crimes against humanity by the RSF in al-Fashir, the Sudanese army's last stronghold in Darfur. Escapee Dar al-Salam Hamed described aggressive searches and robbery by RSF soldiers on their perilous journey.

The United Nations considers the war between the RSF and the army as the world's worst humanitarian disaster, with famine and violence spreading. As nearly 500,000 have fled since May 2024, those remaining find themselves in a worsening nightmare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
International Criminal Court Pursues Justice: The Case Against Joseph Kony

International Criminal Court Pursues Justice: The Case Against Joseph Kony

 Global
2
Delhi Revolutionizes Learning: AI Empowers Education

Delhi Revolutionizes Learning: AI Empowers Education

 India
3
Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Progress: A Model for Social Justice

Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Progress: A Model for Social Justice

 India
4
Explosions Shatter Peace in Doha: An Alleged Assassination Attempt

Explosions Shatter Peace in Doha: An Alleged Assassination Attempt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025