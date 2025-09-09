Left Menu

Supreme Court Pressures States for Action on Prenatal Sex Selection Law

The Supreme Court has mandated states to submit responses within four weeks concerning the implementation of the PCPNDT Act. This follows reports that five states have yet to file affidavits on the plea. The Act aims to prevent prenatal sex determination and the resulting imbalanced sex ratio.

Updated: 09-09-2025 17:53 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has given states four weeks to respond to a plea urging the effective implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act. This decision comes amidst concerns that five states have not yet presented their positions on the issue.

Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh emphasized that the law is not being enforced correctly, resulting in significant acquittals without subsequent appeals. The Supreme Court's bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan criticized the lack of prosecution, which has led to these acquittals.

The petitioner, advocate Shobha Gupta, has argued that the legal framework, including appeal mandates against acquittals, is not being fully enforced, undermining efforts to save unborn children by preventing sex-based selection. The plea also calls for strict adherence to regulations to enhance conviction rates.

