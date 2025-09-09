Delhi High Court: Consensual Relationships Not Grounds for Rape Allegations

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a rape case against a man, emphasizing that educated and independent women who voluntarily engage in relationships, even with married individuals, cannot later claim to have been misled or exploited.

The court's verdict quashed an FIR where the man was accused of sexual harassment under false marriage promises. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma noted the criminal justice system is burdened with such cases, often after consensual relationships fail.

The judgment clarified that allowing all failed relationships to be prosecuted as rape contradicts the justice system's ethos. It stressed that individuals in consensual relationships should bear responsibility for their decisions and cautioned against trivializing true sexual assault cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)