Karabelo Mojanaga Appointed SASSA Northern Cape Head After Top Performance

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has officially confirmed the appointment of Karabelo Mojanaga as the new Regional Executive Manager (REM) for its Northern Cape operations. The announcement was made by Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, during a post-Cabinet briefing on Friday, marking a new chapter for SASSA’s leadership in the province.

Leadership Role and Responsibilities

In her capacity as REM, Mojanaga will assume overall responsibility for strategic leadership and operational oversight across the Northern Cape region. Her role will include driving the region’s strategic direction in line with SASSA’s national objectives, overseeing the rollout of the Social Assistance Programme, and managing key functions such as financial planning, budgeting, and supply chain management.

SASSA emphasised that Mojanaga’s appointment reflects the agency’s commitment to responsive and capable leadership aimed at improving the accessibility and dignity of social services for beneficiaries. The Northern Cape province is one of the most expansive but sparsely populated regions in the country, and her leadership will be vital in ensuring vulnerable households continue to receive social grants effectively and efficiently.

Proven Track Record in Public Service

Mojanaga brings extensive experience in public service finance and management. She previously served as Senior Manager: Management Accounting at the Northern Cape Department of Health and later as Chief Financial Officer at the Provincial Treasury.

Her academic background is equally impressive. She holds a B.Compt degree from the University of South Africa and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from the University of the Free State. Additionally, she completed a certificate programme on Africa’s Political Economy at the Thabo Mbeki African Leadership Institute and is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree at the University of the Free State.

Success as Acting REM

Mojanaga has been acting as REM since 1 November 2024, following her tenure as General Manager: Finance and Corporate Services at SASSA Northern Cape, a position she held since March 2021.

During her time as Acting REM, the Northern Cape region emerged as the best-performing SASSA region nationwide. It achieved 13 out of 14 Annual Performance Plan (APP) targets, resulting in a 93% overall performance score — the highest in the country. This achievement has been widely celebrated as proof of her strong leadership, strategic planning, and dedication to service delivery.

Commitment to Service and Community Engagement

Reacting to her appointment, Mojanaga described the role as both a privilege and a responsibility. “I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with leading SASSA in the Northern Cape Province. This role is both a responsibility and a privilege to ensure that our beneficiaries receive services that are accessible, efficient and delivered with dignity, speed and care,” she said.

She also pledged to work closely with staff, communities, and stakeholders to build on past successes, strengthen service delivery systems, and restore public trust in SASSA’s services. “Together, we can change lives for the better and ensure that our beneficiaries are always at the heart of what we do,” she added.

Strengthening SASSA’s National Mission

Mojanaga’s appointment comes at a time when SASSA continues to face challenges ranging from service delivery delays to infrastructure limitations in rural areas. Her leadership is expected to play a critical role in ensuring that the Northern Cape remains at the forefront of performance excellence within SASSA.

Her elevation to the position not only affirms the importance of capable leadership in improving public service but also highlights the agency’s ongoing mission to ensure that social security services are delivered with dignity and efficiency nationwide.