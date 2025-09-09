Madhya Pradesh Embraces Direct Elections and Vehicle Scrapping Benefits

In a significant political move, Madhya Pradesh has decided to hold direct elections for the chairman positions at municipal councils by amending the MP Municipal Act, 1961, as announced by officials on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the state cabinet approved a scheme to promote vehicle scrapping by offering a 50 percent motor vehicle tax exemption on new vehicles that replace the older, pollution-heavy BS-I and BS-II norm vehicles.

The cabinet meeting, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, saw the approval of the Madhya Pradesh Nagar Palika (Amendment) Ordinance 2025. This enables direct voting for municipal chairpersons in upcoming civic elections, a practice followed from 1999 to 2014, but interrupted by the pandemic in 2019. Additionally, the vehicle scrapping initiative is bolstered with a Rs 200 crore special assistance from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

(With inputs from agencies.)