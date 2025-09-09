Left Menu

Tragic Teen Stabbing: A Bawana Community Mourns

Two teenagers lost their lives after being stabbed during a dispute in Bawana, northwest Delhi. A third teen sustained serious injuries. The incident involved two sets of brothers and escalated from an altercation. Police have increased their presence in the area to maintain peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Bawana, northwest Delhi, two teenagers lost their lives following a stabbing that occurred during a quarrel, according to local police reports released on Tuesday. A third teenager remains critically injured in a hospital.

The altercation, which escalated into a violent confrontation, happened around 9:30 pm on Monday in the JJ Colony's A Block. It reportedly began with a dispute between a 13-year-old boy and another teenager.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Hareshwar Swami stated that the involved parties were two brothers, Md Rahimul and his 13-year-old sibling, opposing Md Imran and Abdulla, all from the same locality. Despite medical efforts, Rahimul and Imran succumbed to their injuries, while Abdulla continues receiving treatment. Police have heightened security in the colony to prevent further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

