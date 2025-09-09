Left Menu

Operation Nanhey Faristey: Rescuing the Nation's Future

Under the 'Operation Nanhey Faristey' initiative, the Railway Protection Force rescued 11 children, including six girls, from various railway stations in the Eastern Railway jurisdiction. These children were immediately handed over to Childline authorities for counselling and rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:00 IST
Operation Nanhey Faristey: Rescuing the Nation's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) announced on Tuesday that it had rescued 11 children, including six girls, from railway stations across Eastern Railway's jurisdiction. This action is part of the nationwide 'Operation Nanhey Faristey' initiative, aimed at protecting vulnerable children found on railway premises.

The RPF managed to free the children from stations such as Asansol, Dumka, Barharwa, Shaktigarh, and Howrah, subsequently handing them over to Childline authorities for further counselling and rehabilitation. These efforts underline the commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of children found in distress at railway stations.

The rescued group included two boys and three girls who had run away due to familial disputes, and another boy found wandering at Asansol station. Additionally, two boys and three girls left unattended at Shaktigarh station were reportedly instructed by their mother to travel alone from Bainchi, who failed to meet them there as planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SAT Demands Sebi's Clarification on Withheld Documents in Jane Street Case

SAT Demands Sebi's Clarification on Withheld Documents in Jane Street Case

 India
2
Germany Boosts Ukraine's Defense with Patriot Systems and Deep-Strike Initiative

Germany Boosts Ukraine's Defense with Patriot Systems and Deep-Strike Initia...

 United Kingdom
3
Brazil's Supreme Court Trial: Ex-President Bolsonaro Accused of Leading Criminal Group

Brazil's Supreme Court Trial: Ex-President Bolsonaro Accused of Leading Crim...

 Global
4
Bureaucrats Battle Cybercrime: Fake Accounts on the Rise

Bureaucrats Battle Cybercrime: Fake Accounts on the Rise

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025