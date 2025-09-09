Operation Nanhey Faristey: Rescuing the Nation's Future

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) announced on Tuesday that it had rescued 11 children, including six girls, from railway stations across Eastern Railway's jurisdiction. This action is part of the nationwide 'Operation Nanhey Faristey' initiative, aimed at protecting vulnerable children found on railway premises.

The RPF managed to free the children from stations such as Asansol, Dumka, Barharwa, Shaktigarh, and Howrah, subsequently handing them over to Childline authorities for further counselling and rehabilitation. These efforts underline the commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of children found in distress at railway stations.

The rescued group included two boys and three girls who had run away due to familial disputes, and another boy found wandering at Asansol station. Additionally, two boys and three girls left unattended at Shaktigarh station were reportedly instructed by their mother to travel alone from Bainchi, who failed to meet them there as planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)