Poland Closes Belarus Border Amid Escalating Tensions Over 'Zapad 2025' Drills

In response to escalating tensions sparked by Russia's military collaboration with Belarus, Poland announced a closure of its border with Belarus starting midnight Thursday. Prime Minister Donald Tusk made the announcement on Tuesday, highlighting security concerns over the large-scale 'Zapad-2025' exercises.

Dubbed 'Zapad-2025,' these aggressive military drills, taking place near the Polish border, have prompted Poland to take precautionary actions. The closure also extends to railway crossings, aiming to safeguard national interests amid rising regional tensions.

The military activities reverberate beyond Polish territory. Lithuania plans stronger border protection against Belarus and Russia. The exercises exacerbate already strained relations between Poland and Belarus, compounded since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, NATO's parallel drills showcase regional defensive strategies.

