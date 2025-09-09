Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Police Intercept Heroin Trafficker in Breaking Naxal Crackdown

Anish Giri, a resident of Bihar's Kaimur district, was arrested by police for alleged heroin trafficking. The arrest happened near Ramrati Devi Pharmacy College in Sajhauli village, resulting in the seizure of 101 grams of heroin. This arrest is part of a broader crackdown on narcotics in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:17 IST
The regional police have achieved a significant breakthrough in their ongoing battle against narcotics trafficking, capturing Anish Giri, an alleged drug trafficker.

This arrest was made by a team led by the Superintendent of Police (Naxal) O P Singh. Giri was seized near Ramrati Devi Pharmacy College in Sajhauli village, holding heroin valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh.

Officials assert that Giri, a resident of Bihar's Kaimur district, confessed to transporting the drug from Ghazipur district for sales in Chunar and adjacent localities. He faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with his motorcycle impounded under the Motor Vehicles Act.

