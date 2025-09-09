Major Drug Bust: Police Intercept Heroin Trafficker in Breaking Naxal Crackdown

The regional police have achieved a significant breakthrough in their ongoing battle against narcotics trafficking, capturing Anish Giri, an alleged drug trafficker.

This arrest was made by a team led by the Superintendent of Police (Naxal) O P Singh. Giri was seized near Ramrati Devi Pharmacy College in Sajhauli village, holding heroin valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh.

Officials assert that Giri, a resident of Bihar's Kaimur district, confessed to transporting the drug from Ghazipur district for sales in Chunar and adjacent localities. He faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with his motorcycle impounded under the Motor Vehicles Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)