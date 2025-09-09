Trade Tensions: South Africa Eyes US Tariff Negotiations
South Africa has dispatched officials to the U.S. to negotiate tariff reductions, following a failed attempt to secure a trade deal with President Trump. Disputes centre on tariff increases imposed by the U.S. The negotiations will focus on leveraging South Africa's natural resources and addressing political tensions.
South Africa has dispatched officials to the United States in a bid to negotiate tariff reductions imposed by President Trump's administration.
The move follows a series of unsuccessful attempts to secure a trade agreement that would alleviate the financial burdens of the 30% tariffs on imports from South Africa, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
With discussions centred around the export of critical minerals, South Africa aims to send finished products overseas, while navigating diplomatic strains and political criticisms that have plagued U.S.-South Africa relations this year.
