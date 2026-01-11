Left Menu

Global Tug of War: Securing Critical Minerals

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attends a pivotal meeting in Washington, DC, hosted by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the G7 finance ministers, focusing on securing critical mineral supply chains. The discussion highlights the geopolitical importance of minerals dominated by China, vital to global economic security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 23:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw arrived in Washington, DC, for the crucial Group of Seven (G7) meeting focused on critical minerals. Hosted by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the meeting aims to address supply chain vulnerabilities.

The session includes participation from major global players beyond the G7, such as India and Australia, highlighting the international concern over mineral dependencies. With China controlling significant portions of the mineral market, securing supply chains has become imperative.

The meeting underscores a strategic push by nations to reduce reliance on China's mineral exports, particularly those vital for technology and energy sectors, addressing national security concerns posed by potential supply disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

