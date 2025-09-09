Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Woman Found Hanging in Delhi's Begumpur

A 23-year-old woman was discovered hanging from a tree in Delhi's Begumpur. Police received a call regarding the incident and confirmed her death on-site. Identified as a local resident originally from Farrukhabad, she had married two years ago. Preliminary findings suggest domestic issues may have led to her death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:12 IST
Tragic Discovery: Woman Found Hanging in Delhi's Begumpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Delhi's Begumpur, a 23-year-old woman was found hanging from a roadside tree, according to official reports. The discovery prompted immediate police response to the scene on Monday evening.

The police were alerted around 5:30 p.m. by a PCR call reporting the unsettling sight near Kali Mata Chowk, Sector 37, Bhagwan Mahavir Road. Despite quickly reaching the location, officers declared the woman dead after she was brought down.

Identified as a Begumpur resident originally from Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, she had been married for two years. Initial investigations hint at domestic disputes as a possible cause, though detailed inquiries continue to unravel the complete story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Radhakrishnan's Landmark Victory: Inspiring Leadership and Unity

Radhakrishnan's Landmark Victory: Inspiring Leadership and Unity

 India
2
Canada vs. Israel Davis Cup: Closed Doors Amid Safety Concerns

Canada vs. Israel Davis Cup: Closed Doors Amid Safety Concerns

 Global
3
Ruckus in Rajasthan Assembly: Camera Controversy Fuels Opposition's Protest

Ruckus in Rajasthan Assembly: Camera Controversy Fuels Opposition's Protest

 India
4
Xander Schauffele Welcomes Baby Boy Amid Tour Break

Xander Schauffele Welcomes Baby Boy Amid Tour Break

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025