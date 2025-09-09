Tragic Discovery: Woman Found Hanging in Delhi's Begumpur

In a tragic incident in Delhi's Begumpur, a 23-year-old woman was found hanging from a roadside tree, according to official reports. The discovery prompted immediate police response to the scene on Monday evening.

The police were alerted around 5:30 p.m. by a PCR call reporting the unsettling sight near Kali Mata Chowk, Sector 37, Bhagwan Mahavir Road. Despite quickly reaching the location, officers declared the woman dead after she was brought down.

Identified as a Begumpur resident originally from Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, she had been married for two years. Initial investigations hint at domestic disputes as a possible cause, though detailed inquiries continue to unravel the complete story.

(With inputs from agencies.)