Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Constitutional Rights in Detention Case

In a significant ruling, the Uttarakhand High Court has declared the need to provide written grounds for arrest at the time of detention as a constitutional mandate. This judgment comes in response to a petition by Mohammad Tanveer, who was imprisoned in a fraud case, and highlights the importance of upholding individual rights.

Justice Alok Mahara's single bench found the police's failure to provide written arrest reasons contrary to Articles 21 and 22 (1) of the Constitution, leading to an order for Tanveer's immediate release. The court noted that the absence of this procedure renders any remand order illegal.

This landmark decision now demands adherence to procedural correctness, reinforcing that an arrest's legality hinges on timely communication of its grounds, as underlined by recent Supreme Court precedents.

(With inputs from agencies.)