Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Vikas Yadav's Interim Bail Extension

The Delhi High Court has rejected the extension of interim bail for Vikas Yadav, a convict in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case. Vikas, who is the son of Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav, cited his upcoming marriage and financial obligations as reasons for the plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:24 IST
Delhi High Court Denies Vikas Yadav's Interim Bail Extension
Vikas Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to extend the interim bail of convict Vikas Yadav, currently serving a 25-year sentence in the high-profile Nitish Katara murder case.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja stressed that Yadav was convicted and only eligible for parole or furlough, noting that the Supreme Court's extraordinary interim bail power under Article 142 of the Constitution could not be exercised by the High Court.

Vikas Yadav, a well-known figure due to his political lineage, had sought bail citing his marriage set for September 5 and the need to arrange Rs 54 lakh to pay the imposed fine at sentencing.

TRENDING

1
Apple's Sleek iPhone Air: A Step Towards the Future

Apple's Sleek iPhone Air: A Step Towards the Future

 Global
2
Delhi High Court Denies Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Murder Case

Delhi High Court Denies Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Murd...

 India
3
Kerala CM Condemns Israeli Minister's Visit Amid Gaza Tensions

Kerala CM Condemns Israeli Minister's Visit Amid Gaza Tensions

 India
4
Bank Executive Acquitted in High-Profile Fraud Case: Justice Served

Bank Executive Acquitted in High-Profile Fraud Case: Justice Served

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025