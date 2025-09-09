Delhi High Court Denies Vikas Yadav's Interim Bail Extension

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to extend the interim bail of convict Vikas Yadav, currently serving a 25-year sentence in the high-profile Nitish Katara murder case.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja stressed that Yadav was convicted and only eligible for parole or furlough, noting that the Supreme Court's extraordinary interim bail power under Article 142 of the Constitution could not be exercised by the High Court.

Vikas Yadav, a well-known figure due to his political lineage, had sought bail citing his marriage set for September 5 and the need to arrange Rs 54 lakh to pay the imposed fine at sentencing.