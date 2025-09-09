Evacuation Chaos: Gaza Residents Face Looming Offensive

In a decisive move, Israeli military forces have issued a sweeping evacuation order for Gaza City residents, anticipating an imminent offensive to capture Hamas' last urban foothold. As famine conditions persist, the city remains a besieged landscape of strain and resilience.

The escalation coincides with targeted strikes on Hamas leadership in Qatar, marking a tactical shift aimed at dismantling the group's operational core amidst faltering ceasefire negotiations. Officials report extensive demolitions in northern Gaza, heightening civilian casualties and infrastructure collapse.

Palestinian protests against the evacuation demands underscore the tensions, with health workers vowing to remain at their posts. Humanitarian agencies warn of logistical barriers, compounded by insufficient resources to manage the exodus in an already overwhelmed territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)