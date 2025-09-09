Assam CM's Bold Assertion on Hindu Bengalis and Citizenship Claims

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Hindu Bengalis in the state have shown confidence in their Indian citizenship, leading to a minimal number of applications under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). According to Sarma, the CAA carries no real significance in Assam.

The Chief Minister mentioned the historical context, noting that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had facilitated the migration of Hindu Bengalis in 1971 without suggesting a return. Sarma revealed that only twelve applications were made under the CAA, with scant citizenships granted.

While the CAA extends its cut-off to 2014, newer government orders allow refugees till 2024 to stay without proper documentation. Opposition parties and groups criticize this as a ploy to award citizenship to newer migrants, challenging the state's historic Assam Accord stipulations.

