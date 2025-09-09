SARAS Livelihood Fair Opens in Delhi, Showcasing Rural Women’s Entrepreneurship

The SARAS Livelihood Fair 2025, one of India’s largest platforms for rural women entrepreneurs, was formally inaugurated today at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Delhi by Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta. The event, which runs from September 5 to September 22, is being held under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to promote the twin visions of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Swadeshi’ (indigenous goods).

Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Swadeshi

Inaugurating the fair, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan described the SARAS Livelihood Fair as a symbol of a new, self-reliant India. He recalled Prime Minister Modi’s vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, emphasizing that buying and adopting swadeshi products is central to achieving this goal.

“We must adopt swadeshi in our daily lives. Every time we choose a local product, we strengthen India’s economy, create jobs, and empower our rural sisters,” he declared, before administering a pledge to thousands of attendees, including the ‘Lakhpati Didis’ present, to adopt indigenous goods.

He noted that more than 2 crore women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the country have already become ‘Lakhpati Didis’, and expressed confidence that the figure will soon cross 3 crore, a milestone in rural economic empowerment. In a heartwarming gesture, he invited several of the participating ‘Didis’ to share a community meal at his residence.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Lauds Rural Women

Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta praised the Ministry of Rural Development’s efforts in organizing the fair and empowering women entrepreneurs. “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, our government will continue to make our sisters self-reliant and economically empowered. This fair is not only a marketplace but also a celebration of women’s strength and India’s diversity,” she said.

She affirmed that the Delhi government, in partnership with the Union Ministry, will ensure benefits of Central Government schemes reach residents who were earlier deprived of them.

A Showcase of Rural Talent and Culture

This year’s SARAS Fair has brought together over 400 ‘Lakhpati Didis’ from Self-Help Groups across India, who are showcasing an impressive range of products, from handicrafts, textiles, and home décor to organic foods and traditional health products. Visitors, including dignitaries and the general public, were seen engaging with the entrepreneurs, appreciating their innovation, creativity, and commitment.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the India Food Court is offering a wide variety of traditional cuisines from different states, while cultural programmes celebrating the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ are being held daily, drawing enthusiastic crowds.

Building Rural Prosperity Through Market Linkages

The SARAS Livelihood Fair is an annual flagship initiative of the Ministry of Rural Development, designed to create direct linkages between rural producers and urban markets. By offering a platform for exhibition, sales, and networking, the fair strengthens the market access of self-help groups, ensuring better incomes for rural families.

Senior officials, including Union Ministers of State Dr. Chandrasekhar Pemmasani and Shri Kamlesh Paswan, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Rural Development Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh, Delhi Chief Secretary Shri Dharmendra, and several senior dignitaries, attended the inauguration. Their presence underscored the importance of government and institutional support in fostering grassroots entrepreneurship.

National Call for Participation

The Ministry of Rural Development has called upon citizens, industry leaders, and policymakers to attend the SARAS Fair, support rural entrepreneurs, and witness firsthand the rich diversity of India’s crafts and cultural traditions.

Shri Chouhan concluded with an appeal to the public: “I urge the people of Delhi and nearby areas to visit this fair with their families. By buying a product made by our sisters, you are not just taking home an item—you are contributing to the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

The fair is expected to draw lakhs of visitors over its 18-day duration, reinforcing its role as a national movement for rural prosperity, women’s empowerment, and cultural pride.