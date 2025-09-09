Left Menu

Terror Strikes Again: Latest ADF Attack Claims 60 Lives in Eastern Congo

In a brutal overnight assault, the ADF, linked to the Islamic State group, killed at least 60 people in eastern Congo. The attack occurred in Ntoyo, North Kivu, during a burial gathering. More bodies were found after a subsequent attack in Beni territory, escalating regional conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In a devastating attack overnight, the Allied Democratic Forces, affiliated with the Islamic State group, killed at least 60 individuals in eastern Congo, an official reported on Tuesday. The targeted massacre occurred in the village of Ntoyo, North Kivu, during a burial ceremony.

According to a survivor, a group of assailants wielding machetes instructed people to gather before launching the attack. The ADF is known for its extreme violence and has intensified its assaults despite Congo and Uganda's joint operations to neutralize the threat.

Additional atrocities were reported in Beni territory, with at least 18 more casualties. The rising insecurity underscores the challenges faced in the region, exacerbated by other ongoing conflicts, including the clashes with Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. UN rights leader Volker Türk highlighted the ADF's exploitation of security lapses in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

