Terror Strikes Again: Latest ADF Attack Claims 60 Lives in Eastern Congo

In a devastating attack overnight, the Allied Democratic Forces, affiliated with the Islamic State group, killed at least 60 individuals in eastern Congo, an official reported on Tuesday. The targeted massacre occurred in the village of Ntoyo, North Kivu, during a burial ceremony.

According to a survivor, a group of assailants wielding machetes instructed people to gather before launching the attack. The ADF is known for its extreme violence and has intensified its assaults despite Congo and Uganda's joint operations to neutralize the threat.

Additional atrocities were reported in Beni territory, with at least 18 more casualties. The rising insecurity underscores the challenges faced in the region, exacerbated by other ongoing conflicts, including the clashes with Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. UN rights leader Volker Türk highlighted the ADF's exploitation of security lapses in the area.

