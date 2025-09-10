Left Menu

PM Modi's Rs 1,600-Crore Lifeline for Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 1,600-crore relief package for Punjab to combat devastating floods. Acknowledging the situation's severity, Modi pledged further assistance to aid victims, including farmers and orphans. An extensive recovery plan incorporating housing, agriculture, and education is underway, ensuring long-term resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-09-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 00:21 IST
PM Modi's Rs 1,600-Crore Lifeline for Flood-Ravaged Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a substantial Rs 1,600-crore assistance package to support flood-ravaged Punjab, marking the region's worst deluge since 1988. The announcement follows Modi's aerial survey of the devastation and meetings with officials and flood-affected families.

Ensuring a multi-dimensional recovery approach, the relief includes immediate cash assistance for victims and comprehensive support under initiatives like PM Cares for Children and the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana. Efforts are concentrated on housing, agricultural aid, and educational reconstruction to rebuild the community.

Leveraging resources from the State Disaster Response Fund and collaborating with inter-ministerial teams, the central government aims to alleviate hardships faced by Punjab's citizens swiftly. Modi stressed the importance of government support during these challenging times, pledging all possible aid to guarantee recovery and resilience.

TRENDING

1
Polarizing Politics: Trump's Approval Ratings Amid Economic Concerns

Polarizing Politics: Trump's Approval Ratings Amid Economic Concerns

 Global
2
Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

 United States
3
Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

 Global
4
Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025