PM Modi's Rs 1,600-Crore Lifeline for Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a substantial Rs 1,600-crore assistance package to support flood-ravaged Punjab, marking the region's worst deluge since 1988. The announcement follows Modi's aerial survey of the devastation and meetings with officials and flood-affected families.

Ensuring a multi-dimensional recovery approach, the relief includes immediate cash assistance for victims and comprehensive support under initiatives like PM Cares for Children and the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana. Efforts are concentrated on housing, agricultural aid, and educational reconstruction to rebuild the community.

Leveraging resources from the State Disaster Response Fund and collaborating with inter-ministerial teams, the central government aims to alleviate hardships faced by Punjab's citizens swiftly. Modi stressed the importance of government support during these challenging times, pledging all possible aid to guarantee recovery and resilience.