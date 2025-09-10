Left Menu

India Joins Multinational Military Exercise in Russia: Strengthening Defense Ties

India will engage in 'Exercise Zapad' in Russia from September 10-16 to enhance military cooperation and interoperability. A contingent of 65 personnel from the Indian armed forces will participate, focusing on joint operations and counter-terrorism techniques. This event underscores the collaboration between India and Russia.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India will participate in a significant multilateral military exercise in Russia from September 10 to 16, aimed at boosting military cooperation and interoperability, according to officials.

'Exercise Zapad' will witness 65 personnel from the Indian armed forces engaging at Mulino Training Ground, Nizhniy. The contingent is led by a battalion of the Kumaon Regiment, complemented by seven Air Force personnel and one Naval representative.

The Indian defence ministry highlights that the event focuses on joint operations in open terrains, facilitating the exchange of tactics and techniques in conventional warfare and counter-terrorism, ultimately strengthening ties between India and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

