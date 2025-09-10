Qatar's Dilemma: Island of Diplomacy Amidst Fire

The tiny Gulf state of Qatar, rich in gas and home to the region's largest US military base, found itself at the center of an international political maelstrom this week. An Israeli airstrike targeting Hamas leadership in Doha disrupted US-mediated peace negotiations to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Despite its significant role as a US 'major non-NATO ally' and a mediator in regional conflicts, Qatar's diplomatic position is under fire. Israeli strikes in its capital raised questions about the effectiveness of longstanding security assurances and sent ripples across the Persian Gulf, amid rising hostilities.

The attack, occurring in the midst of high-stakes negotiations, has destabilized the delicate political landscape. Qatar's strategic choice to host contentious groups like Hamas for communication benefits is now fueling doubts about regional security, challenging both US and Israeli influence in Gulf geopolitics.