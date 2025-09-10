Left Menu

Kolkata Police Bolster Security with Advanced X-Ray Scanners for Festive Safety

The Kolkata Police have introduced vehicle-mounted X-ray baggage scanners to enhance security during large-scale events like Durga Puja. Designed for rapid, high-volume scans, these portable units aim to improve efficiency while ensuring safety and protecting personal items from damage during inspections using advanced color-coded imaging technology.

In preparation for the upcoming festive season, the Kolkata Police are ramping up their security measures with the deployment of vehicle-mounted X-ray baggage scanners. These portable devices, costing nearly Rs two crore, are designed to perform quick and efficient inspections in areas with high footfall, such as large-scale events like Durga Puja, where manual bag checks are impractical.

According to a senior police officer, the mobile scanners are mounted on air-conditioned vehicles and can be transported swiftly to locations like tourist hotspots or rally venues, ensuring thorough luggage inspections without causing any delay or obstruction. Each unit can process up to 300 bags per hour, offering a significantly higher throughput compared to traditional manual checks.

The advanced scanners are equipped with state-of-the-art technology to address past complaints about damages during scanning. Features include safeguards for sensitive items, color-coded imaging systems, and 21-inch monitors to efficiently highlight potential threats. This upgrade represents a proactive step by the Kolkata Police to ensure safety is both vigilant and expedient.

