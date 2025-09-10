Cracking Down on Fake News: Parliamentary Committee's Bold Blueprint

Labeling fake news as a threat to both public order and democratic processes, a parliamentary committee is advocating for stringent measures including changes in laws and enhancing fines to address the issue. Accountability and fact-checking in media are at the core of their recommendations.

The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, chaired by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, has outlined a roadmap for tackling fake news which finds cross-party support. Significant proposals include mandatory fact-checking mechanisms in all media forms and a collaborative effort involving both governmental and independent bodies.

The committee also emphasizes the need for increased fines to deter creators and platforms from disseminating false information. Recommendations extend to formulating a media literacy curriculum, promoting AI tools with human oversight to curb misinformation, and fostering international cooperation to manage cross-border fake news.

