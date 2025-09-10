Controversy Erupts Over 'Token' Flood Relief to Punjab

The recent Rs 1,600-crore flood relief promised to Punjab by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked controversy. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria characterized the relief as a 'token' amount for urgent works, promising further assistance once damage assessments are conducted.

Leaders of Punjab's AAP government criticized the central government, describing the relief as a 'cruel joke' given the state's estimated Rs 20,000-crore losses. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema labeled the aid as a diplomatic insult, highlighting infrastructure damage and loss of life caused by the floods.

During a visit to flood-stricken Gurdaspur, PM Modi surveyed the devastation and affirmed his commitment to aid. Governor Kataria assured that assessments are underway and more support is expected. Punjab currently grapples with one of its worst flood situations in decades, with fatalities and extensive crop damage adding to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)