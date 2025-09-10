Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over 'Token' Flood Relief to Punjab

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria described the Rs 1,600-crore flood relief announced by PM Modi as a 'token' amount. Amidst severe criticism from Punjab's AAP government, the Governor assured that more assistance would follow. The state faces immense challenges with the flood devastation resulting in significant losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:59 IST
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria
  • Country:
  • India

The recent Rs 1,600-crore flood relief promised to Punjab by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked controversy. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria characterized the relief as a 'token' amount for urgent works, promising further assistance once damage assessments are conducted.

Leaders of Punjab's AAP government criticized the central government, describing the relief as a 'cruel joke' given the state's estimated Rs 20,000-crore losses. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema labeled the aid as a diplomatic insult, highlighting infrastructure damage and loss of life caused by the floods.

During a visit to flood-stricken Gurdaspur, PM Modi surveyed the devastation and affirmed his commitment to aid. Governor Kataria assured that assessments are underway and more support is expected. Punjab currently grapples with one of its worst flood situations in decades, with fatalities and extensive crop damage adding to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

