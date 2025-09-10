Left Menu

China Protests Tsai Ing-wen's Visit to Japan

China's foreign ministry has lodged a protest with Japan regarding former Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's reported visit. China insists on opposing visits from Taiwan independence advocates to countries with diplomatic ties to China, following media reports of Tsai's personal trip to Japan.

China's foreign ministry has lodged a formal protest with Japan in response to reports of former Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to the country. The protest, announced on Wednesday, comes amid concerns over Taiwan's diplomatic activities abroad.

According to a statement by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian during a routine press briefing, China stands firmly against visits from 'Taiwan independence' advocates to countries that maintain official diplomatic relations with Beijing. This position underscores China's strict stance on the matter.

Taiwanese media outlets had previously reported that Tsai Ing-wen was in Japan for a private trip, sparking China's diplomatic reaction. The tension highlights ongoing sensitivities in the region regarding Taiwan's international engagements.

