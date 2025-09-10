Political Tensions Rise Amidst Maddur Stone-Pelting Incident
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar criticised the BJP for politicizing the recent stone-pelting incident in Maddur. He urged the opposition to focus on securing state funds and project approvals. Over 22 individuals were arrested after the event escalated tensions and protests by right-wing groups.
The aftermath of a stone-pelting incident during a Ganesha procession in Maddur has stirred political tensions in Karnataka. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar accused the BJP of exploiting the situation for political gains and instigating divisions among the people.
He called on BJP leaders, who visited Maddur, to prioritize securing Karnataka's share of funds and project approvals from the central government instead of engaging in politicking.
Following the incident, 22 arrests have been made, and protests have emerged from right-wing groups. Some state ministers have commented on the situation, though Shivakumar refrained from immediate remarks, noting his absence during the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
