Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Amidst Maddur Stone-Pelting Incident

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar criticised the BJP for politicizing the recent stone-pelting incident in Maddur. He urged the opposition to focus on securing state funds and project approvals. Over 22 individuals were arrested after the event escalated tensions and protests by right-wing groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:31 IST
Political Tensions Rise Amidst Maddur Stone-Pelting Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The aftermath of a stone-pelting incident during a Ganesha procession in Maddur has stirred political tensions in Karnataka. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar accused the BJP of exploiting the situation for political gains and instigating divisions among the people.

He called on BJP leaders, who visited Maddur, to prioritize securing Karnataka's share of funds and project approvals from the central government instead of engaging in politicking.

Following the incident, 22 arrests have been made, and protests have emerged from right-wing groups. Some state ministers have commented on the situation, though Shivakumar refrained from immediate remarks, noting his absence during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Stocks Continue Winning Streak Amid Tech Surge

Hong Kong Stocks Continue Winning Streak Amid Tech Surge

 Global
2
Poland's Drone Defense: A NATO First Amid Russian Escalation

Poland's Drone Defense: A NATO First Amid Russian Escalation

 Global
3
Tragic Landslide in Sikkim Claims Life of Local Woman

Tragic Landslide in Sikkim Claims Life of Local Woman

 India
4
EU Chief Urges Sanctions Amid Gaza Conflict

EU Chief Urges Sanctions Amid Gaza Conflict

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025