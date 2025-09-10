Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervention: Pushpanjali Farms Dispute

The Supreme Court has temporarily stayed a Delhi High Court order requiring Delhi International Airport Ltd and GMR entities to vacate Pushpanjali Farms, currently home to GMR Chairperson G M Rao. Onkar Infotech, the property's new owner, seeks its return, contesting the existing lease's validity under land transfer regulations.

  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has put a temporary hold on a ruling by the Delhi High Court that required Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) and other GMR Group entities to vacate Pushpanjali Farms. This property, located in southwest Delhi, serves as the residence for GMR Chairperson G M Rao.

Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria issued a notice to Onkar Infotech and GMR Solar Energy following an appeal by DIAL against the high court's earlier decision. The dispute revolves around Onkar Infotech's acquisition of Pushpanjali Farms and the subsequent legal challenges to its lease terms. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on October 29.

Pushpanjali Farms was initially leased to GMR entities by its former owner, Indus Sor Urja Pvt. Ltd, in April 2020. The property changed hands in 2024, with Onkar Infotech purchasing it for Rs 115 crore. The legal tussle focuses on land-use definitions under the Delhi Lands acts and the legitimacy of unregistered lease agreements.

