Singapore Boosts Defense with Boeing P-8A Poseidon Jets

Singapore is bolstering its maritime security efforts with the acquisition of four Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft, as confirmed by the country's defence ministry. This marks the initial phase in upgrading the Singapore Armed Forces' maritime capabilities, replacing the aging Fokker 50 planes that have served since 1993. The ministry has yet to disclose the transaction's value.

Boeing acknowledged Singapore's selection of the P-8A Poseidon for its defense needs, aligning with the nation's strategic military enhancements. Meanwhile, Singapore's Defence Minister, Chan Chun Sing, announced the commencement of production for 20 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, which are expected to be delivered starting from late 2026.

During Chan's meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon, Hegseth expressed his enthusiasm over the force's modern advancements. In a related development, U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War, a change that awaits congressional approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)