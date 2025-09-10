Left Menu

High Court Grants Bail to Samajwadi Leader in Controversial Eviction Case

The Allahabad High Court granted bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who was appealing a 10-year sentence related to allegedly forceful evictions in Rampur's Dungarpur colony. The verdict comes after senior SP leader's appeal following a complaint linked to eviction incidents dating back to 2016.

Updated: 10-09-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:50 IST
Azam Khan
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court took a significant step on Wednesday, granting bail to Samajwadi Party figure Azam Khan. The case revolves around allegations of forced eviction of residents in Rampur's Dungarpur colony.

Justice Sameer Jain's decision follows Khan's appeal against a prior conviction and a decade-long sentence issued by an MP/MLA court in Rampur. Additionally, a contractor, Barkat Ali, also filed an appeal after receiving a seven-year prison sentence.

This legal saga initially unfolded when a complainant, Abrar, accused Khan, along with a retired circle officer and Ali, of assault and demolition activities back in December 2016, leading to multiple cases of robbery, theft, and assault filed by colony residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

