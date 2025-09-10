Sonam Wangchuk's 35-Day Fast for Ladakh's Sixth Schedule Status
On Wednesday, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Leh Apex Body began a 35-day fast in Leh, urging for Ladakh's inclusion under the Constitution's sixth schedule and statehood. Despite previous talks with the government, no meetings have occurred recently, prompting this intensified protest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Leh Apex Body have embarked on a 35-day fast in Leh, demanding Ladakh's inclusion under the Constitution's sixth schedule and statehood.
Addressing the media after an all-faith prayer service, Wangchuk expressed disappointment over the lack of communication from the Union home ministry regarding their demands in recent months.
He emphasized the urgency of their movement as the upcoming Hill Council elections approach, reminding the ruling BJP of their previous promises for Ladakh's constitutional protection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement