Sonam Wangchuk's 35-Day Fast for Ladakh's Sixth Schedule Status

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Leh Apex Body have embarked on a 35-day fast in Leh, demanding Ladakh's inclusion under the Constitution's sixth schedule and statehood.

Addressing the media after an all-faith prayer service, Wangchuk expressed disappointment over the lack of communication from the Union home ministry regarding their demands in recent months.

He emphasized the urgency of their movement as the upcoming Hill Council elections approach, reminding the ruling BJP of their previous promises for Ladakh's constitutional protection.

