Left Menu

Sonam Wangchuk's 35-Day Fast for Ladakh's Sixth Schedule Status

On Wednesday, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Leh Apex Body began a 35-day fast in Leh, urging for Ladakh's inclusion under the Constitution's sixth schedule and statehood. Despite previous talks with the government, no meetings have occurred recently, prompting this intensified protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:13 IST
Sonam Wangchuk's 35-Day Fast for Ladakh's Sixth Schedule Status
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Leh Apex Body have embarked on a 35-day fast in Leh, demanding Ladakh's inclusion under the Constitution's sixth schedule and statehood.

Addressing the media after an all-faith prayer service, Wangchuk expressed disappointment over the lack of communication from the Union home ministry regarding their demands in recent months.

He emphasized the urgency of their movement as the upcoming Hill Council elections approach, reminding the ruling BJP of their previous promises for Ladakh's constitutional protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Limison D Sangma Set to Become Meghalaya Assembly's Deputy Speaker

Limison D Sangma Set to Become Meghalaya Assembly's Deputy Speaker

 India
2
Icra Highlights Risks in SME Lending Amidst Fixed Deposit Rate Stability

Icra Highlights Risks in SME Lending Amidst Fixed Deposit Rate Stability

 India
3
Germany Enforces New Security Laws to Protect Critical Infrastructure

Germany Enforces New Security Laws to Protect Critical Infrastructure

 Global
4
Empowering Future Leaders: Insights from the ISB Leadership Summit 2025

Empowering Future Leaders: Insights from the ISB Leadership Summit 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025