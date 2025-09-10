Left Menu

Chlorine Gas Leak Sparks Emergency Response in Bhiwandi

A chlorine gas leak occurred at a joint water plant in Bhiwandi, affecting five employees and some residents. Three employees were treated and discharged, while two remained stable under medical care. Officials took swift action to control the situation and ensure public safety.

Thane | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:29 IST
  • India

A chlorine gas leak at a joint water plant in Bhiwandi led to an emergency response early Tuesday. Five employees were affected, with three receiving prompt treatment and two still under medical care but stable, according to officials.

The leak at the STEM Water Distribution plant in the Temghar area was reported around 12:30 a.m. Firefighters, police, and municipal officials quickly responded, evacuating residents and sealing the leak to prevent further risk.

Sandeep Patnavar, Executive Engineer of the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation Water Supply Department, assured the public that the situation is now stable, though a special inspection for safety measures is underway to prevent future incidents.

