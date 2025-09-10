Uttarakhand Tightens Border Security Amid Nepal's Political Unrest
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials to enhance vigilance in districts bordering Nepal, addressing potential threats from political instability in the neighboring country. The meeting emphasized border security, community involvement, intelligence strengthening, and coordination with central agencies.
- Country:
- India
In response to the political turmoil in Nepal, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered heightened vigilance in border districts, urging close monitoring of anti-social activity. During a high-level meeting conducted via video conference, Dhami emphasized the importance of maintaining security along the Nepal border.
The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, DGP Deepam Seth, and SSB officials, and focused on security assessments. Key concerns included the three districts of Pithoragarh, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar, which share a border with Nepal.
Dhami's directives included monitoring social media for rumors or provocative content, enhancing coordination with central security agencies, and strengthening surveillance systems with community involvement. He also called for adherence to central security guidelines and, if necessary, the deployment of additional security forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drones Downed Amid Cross-border Electronic Warfare
Blast Rocks South Korean Military Base Near North Korean Border
Poland’s Airspace Under Siege: Russian Drones Breach Borders
CM Dhami Pays Tribute and Extends Security Review Along Nepal Border
India's UPI–UPU Integration Revolutionizes Cross-Border Remittances