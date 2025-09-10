Left Menu

SIA Raids Uncover Longstanding Escape Plot

The State Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir conducted raids in Anantnag and Pulwama districts concerning the escape of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Amin Baba to Pakistan in 2005. The escape involved a fake passport and support from former MLA Gul Rafeeqi. Charges have been filed against four individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:09 IST
SIA Raids Uncover Longstanding Escape Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir has initiated swift actions through raids in two districts, following leads in an investigation involving the escape of a key terrorist figure.

Raids were executed in Anantnag and Pulwama concerning Amin Baba, a divisional commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, who managed to flee to Pakistan in 2005. This escape was reportedly facilitated by former MLA Gul Rafeeqi and associates, utilizing official resources to facilitate the crossing.

An FIR from 2005 at Bijbehara police station, recently transferred to SIA Kashmir, propelled these developments. The agency has filed chargesheets against four individuals and declared Baba a proclaimed offender in December of last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Prime Minister Faces Financial Tightrope Amid Protests in France

New Prime Minister Faces Financial Tightrope Amid Protests in France

 Global
2
India beat Korea 4-2 in their first Super 4 stage match of the women's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Hangzhou, China.

India beat Korea 4-2 in their first Super 4 stage match of the women's Asia ...

 Global
3
Maharashtra Rallies to Rescue Stranded Tourists in Nepal

Maharashtra Rallies to Rescue Stranded Tourists in Nepal

 India
4
NATO Responds to Airspace Incursion Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

NATO Responds to Airspace Incursion Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025