SIA Raids Uncover Longstanding Escape Plot

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir has initiated swift actions through raids in two districts, following leads in an investigation involving the escape of a key terrorist figure.

Raids were executed in Anantnag and Pulwama concerning Amin Baba, a divisional commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, who managed to flee to Pakistan in 2005. This escape was reportedly facilitated by former MLA Gul Rafeeqi and associates, utilizing official resources to facilitate the crossing.

An FIR from 2005 at Bijbehara police station, recently transferred to SIA Kashmir, propelled these developments. The agency has filed chargesheets against four individuals and declared Baba a proclaimed offender in December of last year.

