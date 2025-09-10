Left Menu

Russian Drones Breach Polish Airspace Amid Tensions

A Russian diplomat claimed that drones entering Polish airspace overnight originated from Ukraine. The drones, believed to be Russian, violated Poland's airspace, prompting Poland to shoot down those posing direct threats. The incident adds to the ongoing geopolitical tension in the region.

Updated: 10-09-2025 16:21 IST
Russian Drones Breach Polish Airspace Amid Tensions
On Wednesday, a Russian diplomat asserted that drones intercepted by Poland in its airspace had approached from the direction of Ukraine, according to Russian state news agency RIA.

Russia's charge d'affaires in Warsaw, Andrei Ordash, conveyed this information post a meeting at the Polish Foreign Ministry.

Poland reported that several drones, suspected to be of Russian origin, breached its airspace, leading to the downing of those considered immediate threats.

