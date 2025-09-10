Russian Drones Breach Polish Airspace Amid Tensions

On Wednesday, a Russian diplomat asserted that drones intercepted by Poland in its airspace had approached from the direction of Ukraine, according to Russian state news agency RIA.

Russia's charge d'affaires in Warsaw, Andrei Ordash, conveyed this information post a meeting at the Polish Foreign Ministry.

Poland reported that several drones, suspected to be of Russian origin, breached its airspace, leading to the downing of those considered immediate threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)