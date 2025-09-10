Left Menu

Advocacy for Vision-Disability Reservation in UPSC Medical Exams

The Delhi High Court seeks the UPSC's response to a plea for 1% reservation for blind candidates in the Combined Medical Services Examination. The petitioner alleges non-compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and demands the identification of suitable posts for blind professionals.

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) following a plea that advocates for a 1% reservation of seats for blind candidates in the Combined Medical Services Examination. This plea seeks adherence to the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

Filed by the organisation Mission Accessibility and represented by advocate Rahul Bajaj, the petition argues that despite clear guidelines, there is an absence of reserved seats for blind and low vision candidates. It highlights the unique challenges faced by these candidates, even with the completion of required qualifications.

The court has directed the involved parties, including the Department of Personnel and Training and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, to submit their responses within four weeks. The matter is set for further hearing on December 3. The plea stresses the need for identifying roles suitable for individuals with visual impairments in public healthcare.

