Karnataka's New Law Targets Illegal Mining Assets

The Karnataka government enacted a law to combat illegal mining and recover related assets. The law appoints a recovery commissioner to oversee seizures and asset management, providing civil court powers. It includes attachment provisions and appeals processes, with pending cases transferred to the commissioner. Passed by both legislative houses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:41 IST
The Karnataka government has implemented a new law to strengthen its fight against illegal mining activities and the recovery of unlawfully gained assets.

The Karnataka Appointment of Recovery Commissioner for Seizure and Attachment of Property of Illegal Mining and Proceeds of Crime Act, 2025, has received the Governor's approval and is now active, as published in the state gazette.

This legislation calls for the appointment of a recovery commissioner with the authority to seize assets and supervise legal proceedings, matching the powers of a civil court. It also includes provisions for property attachment, asset management, and appellate review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

