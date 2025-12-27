Congress Gears Up for 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' Against Legislation Repeal

The Congress party, headed by President Mallikarjun Kharge, has declared a nationwide protest titled 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' starting January 5. The campaign is a reaction to the repeal of MGNREGA and aims to emulate the successful rollback of controversial farm laws by the Modi government.

During a press meet following the Congress Working Committee meeting, Kharge emphasized the importance of MGNREGA as a constitutional 'Right to Work.' He vowed the party's commitment to protect rural laborers' rights nationwide through democratic measures.

Kharge criticized the new VB-G RAM G Act for burdening states with additional costs and vowed to oppose it in both streets and Parliament. He also condemned communal incidents in Bangladesh and India, stressing the need for unity and vigilance near upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)