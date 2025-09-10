Pension Adalat Delivers Justice: 894 Long-Pending Grievances Resolved

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, and Department of Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh chaired the 14th Pension Adalat at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The Adalat was convened by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) under the theme “Family Pensioners & Super Senior Pensioners”.

This session took up 894 chronic and long-pending grievances related to family pension matters from 21 Ministries and Departments, providing long-awaited justice and relief to hundreds of pensioners and their families.

Whole-of-Government Approach to Pension Grievances

Launching the event, Dr. Jitendra Singh praised the Pension Adalat initiative for its “whole of government approach”, bringing together all concerned Ministries, Departments, and agencies on a single platform. He emphasized that this mechanism not only ensures timely grievance redressal but also minimizes bureaucratic delays, thereby upholding the government’s commitment to pensioners.

He underlined that pensioners are not merely beneficiaries, but individuals who have served the nation and deserve dignity, financial security, and respect in their later years.

Landmark Resolutions and Success Stories

Several complex cases, some pending for decades, were resolved during the Adalat. Among the notable ones:

Hony. Lt. Balveer Singh (Punjab Regiment) – Retired in April 2024 from Jammu. After delays in processing, he finally received his disability and commutation pension worth ₹46,04,537 .

Lt. Col. Partap Chand Sood – Retired in August 1994 but was denied notional fixation of pension arrears due since January 1, 2006 . The case was cleared, granting him arrears of ₹18,89,331 .

Smt. Champa Rautela (84 years old) – Widow of late Ex-Constable Narayan Singh (BSF), who died in February 2014. She had not received family pension since his death. Her case was resolved, and she was granted ₹15 lakh as family pension dues.

These cases highlight that the Adalat is not just about financial settlements, but about restoring dignity, justice, and relief for those who have been waiting for years.

Ministry-Wise Distribution of Cases

The grievances covered a wide range of departments, with the largest shares coming from Defence, Railways, and Home Affairs. Some key figures include:

Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare – 250 cases

PCDA (P), Prayagraj – 313 cases

Department of Financial Services (Banking Division) – 128 cases

Ministry of Home Affairs (including CAPFs & Delhi Police) – 78 cases

Department of Defence Finance – 76 cases

Other ministries with smaller case numbers included Civil Aviation, Petroleum, Health & Family Welfare, External Affairs, and Railways.

Progress of Pension Adalats Since Inception

Dr. Singh also reviewed the journey of Pension Adalats since their inception. Up to the 13th Pension Adalat (June 2025), a total of 25,831 cases were taken up, out of which 18,481 grievances were successfully resolved.

He reiterated that Pension Adalats are justice-delivery mechanisms, particularly aimed at supporting the most vulnerable sections of society – widows, super senior citizens, and family pensioners.

Strengthening Grievance Mechanisms

Going forward, Dr. Singh called for:

Establishment of Grievance Help Desks in every Ministry/Department.

Strengthening of digital grievance monitoring systems to prevent delays.

A more empathetic approach by officials when dealing with pensioners.

He stressed that each resolved case symbolizes not just monetary compensation but dignity and justice for those who served or supported national service.

A Step Towards Restoring Faith in Governance

The 14th Pension Adalat reaffirmed the government’s sensitivity and commitment to addressing even the oldest and most complex grievances. By ensuring arrears worth lakhs of rupees were paid to deserving pensioners, the Adalat restored their faith in the system and provided long-overdue relief.

Dr. Singh concluded by stating, “Each case resolved is not just about money, but about dignity, respect, and justice for those who served the nation or supported their families in service to the nation.”