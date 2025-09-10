Hong Kong Legislature Rejects Same-Sex Partnership Bill Amid Political Tensions

In a pivotal decision, Hong Kong's Legislative Council rejected a bill that would have granted recognition to same-sex partnerships in the territory. The proposal, which promised limited rights, was turned down despite a court ruling urging for such a framework. The move represents a significant impediment to the region's LGBTQ+ advocacy.

The bill, introduced following a 2023 court verdict, proposed allowing residents in overseas same-sex unions to register their partnerships locally. Lawmakers, however, voted overwhelmingly against it, showing rare dissent amid the pro-Beijing Legislative Council.

Activists expressed frustration, highlighting their dissatisfaction with the limited scope of the proposed rights. Despite their disappointment, they remain hopeful for future legislation that acknowledges and protects the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)