Left Menu

Hong Kong Legislature Rejects Same-Sex Partnership Bill Amid Political Tensions

Hong Kong's lawmakers have voted down a bill recognizing same-sex partnerships, marking a setback for LGBTQ+ rights. The bill was designed under a court mandate but met resistance despite limited rights provided. Advocates and activists express disappointment, and the bill's rejection highlights legislative resistance and societal divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:06 IST
Hong Kong Legislature Rejects Same-Sex Partnership Bill Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal decision, Hong Kong's Legislative Council rejected a bill that would have granted recognition to same-sex partnerships in the territory. The proposal, which promised limited rights, was turned down despite a court ruling urging for such a framework. The move represents a significant impediment to the region's LGBTQ+ advocacy.

The bill, introduced following a 2023 court verdict, proposed allowing residents in overseas same-sex unions to register their partnerships locally. Lawmakers, however, voted overwhelmingly against it, showing rare dissent amid the pro-Beijing Legislative Council.

Activists expressed frustration, highlighting their dissatisfaction with the limited scope of the proposed rights. Despite their disappointment, they remain hopeful for future legislation that acknowledges and protects the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Drama in Brazil: Justice Fux's Vote Fuels Bolsonaro Case Controversy

Supreme Court Drama in Brazil: Justice Fux's Vote Fuels Bolsonaro Case Contr...

 Global
2
Governors No 'Postmen': Supreme Court Debates Role in Bill Assent

Governors No 'Postmen': Supreme Court Debates Role in Bill Assent

 India
3
Nepal in Turmoil: Lessons for India Amidst Political Crisis

Nepal in Turmoil: Lessons for India Amidst Political Crisis

 India
4
Maharashtra's Controversial Security Bill Sparks Statewide Protests

Maharashtra's Controversial Security Bill Sparks Statewide Protests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025